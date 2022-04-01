Blue Ribbon ceremony held to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -April is recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Scotty’s House, a non-profit Child Advocacy Center serving seven counties in the Brazos Valley, and the College Station Police Department took a moment Thursday afternoon to sound the alarm and raise awareness about child abuse.

According to Tex Protects, a children’s advocacy group in Texas, more than four children die from abuse or neglect on average every week, 184 children are confirmed victims daily, and more than seven children are maltreated every hour.

In Brazos County, officials identified 630 confirmed child victims of abuse and neglect in 2021, slightly lower than 663 confirmed cases in 2020. It s an unfortunate situation Tammy Bales, director of operations for Scotty’s House, says we all can help fix.

”It is a problem that belongs to all of us, and it’s a problem that can be solved by every one of us,” said Bales. “It takes each of us not only to be aware and to accept that there is a problem but to be educated and to learn about it and how you can learn about signs of child abuse.”

Friday is also wear blue day in Texas. It’s an opportunity to show support for the essential work needed in the community to ensure a better, safer future for all children.

Friday, April 1, 2022, is the official Texas Go Blue Day were thousands of Texans will wear blue, the official color of... Posted by Scotty's House on Friday, March 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.