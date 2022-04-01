Advertisement

Bubba Moore Foundation celebrates $1 million milestone in charitable giving back to Brazos Valley organizations

Bubba Moore Foundation check presentation to the Bryan Firefighters Association.
Bubba Moore Foundation check presentation to the Bryan Firefighters Association.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since its founding 18 years ago, the Bubba Moore Foundation has dedicated its time, service and focus on giving back to the Brazos Valley.

The all-volunteer organization was created in honor of long-time resident and “champion of the Brazos Valley” William Fowler “Bubba” Moore, Jr. who passed away in 2004 at the age of 54.

Recently the nonprofit exceeded the $1,000,000 mark of donating to a variety of community organizations and people in need in the Brazos Valley.

Twin City Mission, Brazos Valley Cares, Project unity, Health for All, Wreaths Across America, Habitat for Humanity, and the Brazos Valley Food Bank are only a handful of the beneficiaries blessed by the organization since 2004.

Moore’s daughter Ashley Moore-Gonzales is the vice-chair of the nonprofit. She says she knows he father would be pleased with the work being done in his honor.

“A million dollars is a lot and to care for individuals without insurance, and habitat, Hospice Brazos Valley just all the organizations, to be able to do that and help others in need just is awesome,” said Moore-Gonzalez. “It’s because of the Brazos Valley that we are where we are today and for it to be in my dad’s name, I mean he’s smiling down with that big contagious smile.”

Danielle Fifer and Rose Selman are the nonprofit’s president and vice president. They say they’re grateful for the support from the Brazos Valley over the last 18 years.

“Eighteen years ago we started this foundation and we’ve just grown and grown thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors and volunteers,” said Fifer.

“You know for a group of friends to get together and do this and 18 years later hitting that milestone, it’s rewarding,” said Selman. “It’s really hard to describe the feeling.”

