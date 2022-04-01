Bubba Moore Foundation celebrates $1 million milestone in charitable giving back to Brazos Valley organizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since its founding 18 years ago, the Bubba Moore Foundation has dedicated its time, service and focus on giving back to the Brazos Valley.

The all-volunteer organization was created in honor of long-time resident and “champion of the Brazos Valley” William Fowler “Bubba” Moore, Jr. who passed away in 2004 at the age of 54.

Recently the nonprofit exceeded the $1,000,000 mark of donating to a variety of community organizations and people in need in the Brazos Valley.

Twin City Mission, Brazos Valley Cares, Project unity, Health for All, Wreaths Across America, Habitat for Humanity, and the Brazos Valley Food Bank are only a handful of the beneficiaries blessed by the organization since 2004.

LOCAL NON-PROFIT CELEBRATES AWARDING DONATIONS OF OVER $1,000,000 TO BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS Thank you,... Posted by Bubba Moore Foundation on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Moore’s daughter Ashley Moore-Gonzales is the vice-chair of the nonprofit. She says she knows he father would be pleased with the work being done in his honor.

“A million dollars is a lot and to care for individuals without insurance, and habitat, Hospice Brazos Valley just all the organizations, to be able to do that and help others in need just is awesome,” said Moore-Gonzalez. “It’s because of the Brazos Valley that we are where we are today and for it to be in my dad’s name, I mean he’s smiling down with that big contagious smile.”

Danielle Fifer and Rose Selman are the nonprofit’s president and vice president. They say they’re grateful for the support from the Brazos Valley over the last 18 years.

“Eighteen years ago we started this foundation and we’ve just grown and grown thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors and volunteers,” said Fifer.

“You know for a group of friends to get together and do this and 18 years later hitting that milestone, it’s rewarding,” said Selman. “It’s really hard to describe the feeling.”

The majority of the money raised each year by the foundation is a result of the Friends of Bubba Annual Golf Classic hosted each fall. Over 50 teams compete each year for prizes given by community donors and corporate sponsors. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station. In addition, the foundation is one of five local charities that benefit from proceeds every Monday night at Brazos Bingo. Donations can also be made online at the foundation’s website bubbamoore.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.