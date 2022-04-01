Chilifest returns for 29th country music concert weekend

NEAR SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The 29th Chilifest is happening Friday and Saturday, turning pastureland in Burleson County into a two day Texas country music party. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 dues to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday night’s headliner the Randy Rogers Band takes the stage around 10 p.m.

The stage is being set and thousands of people are making plans to spend their weekend in Burleson County.

“It means everything to us,” said Matthew King, Chilifest president this year.

He encourages people to consider their safety when coming.

“Always plan ahead. Have a safe ride here, plan a safe ride back. Dress appropriately and make sure you’re hydrated,” said King.

Law enforcement are already expanding patrols with multiple vehicles stopped Friday afternoon on FM 60, the main highway to the event.

“We do beef up our patrol out here. We actually run an offsite jail that if somebody unfortunately gets arrested at Chilifest they come to our offsite jail, so we handle it that way and we try to keep everything kind of contained,” said Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is also monitoring the festival by drone and cameras from a special command center. They’ve partnered with AT&T FirstNet for communications.

“Anybody that’s on that FirstNet system, that priority system, we’re going to have that boost, we’re going to be what they call uplifted. That’s going to give us the priority service,” said Chief Deputy John Pollock of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

King also suggests people prepare for the warm weather.

“It’s real hot today and tomorrow so people need to stay safe,” he said.

The first day of Chilifest has many attendees arriving, some for the very first time and others making up for the years it was canceled. Those in college and Texas Country music lovers from around the state will be in attendance, but many of them are from Texas A&M.

”First of all I’ve always loved country music so its’ going to be good to see all those guys playing and I’m really excited for that and then also just the whole atmosphere. I’ve seen videos of it before every year and it looks like a lot of fun so I’m finally happy to actually be here,” said Thomas Worrich, a Texas A&M Student and first time attendee.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office tells us for the amount of people attending, relatively few people get arrested. They said it’s usually several dozen people that get detained for breaking laws.

We’ll see also if this year is a record turnout. Festival organizers say based on online sales they think they’ll have more of turnout than in 2019.

Chilifest continues Saturday night with Koe Wetzel as the headliner.

