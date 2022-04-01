College Station man’s capital murder case will not be reheard

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The state’s highest criminal appeals court says a College Station man’s 2015 capital murder conviction will not be reheard.

Gabriel Hall was sentenced to death for murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife Linda in their College Station home in 2011. Hall was an 18-year-old student at A&M Consolidated High School at that time. He is now 28.

This week, the CCA denied rehearing in State v. Gabriel Hall, ending Hall's state level appeals. Hall was convicted in 2017 of Capital Murder and sentenced to Death.https://t.co/mbpmQvt4XT — Brazos County DA (@BrazosCountyDA) April 1, 2022

In 2019, Hall’s defense attorneys took issue with a video the Brazos County jury was shown before he was sentenced to death. His appeal was first denied in December 2021.

Now, Hall will have the opportunity to move to introduce new evidence through a writ of habeas corpus at both the state and federal levels. Hall remains on death row at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Livingston.

