Free Music Friday: Shadow Canyon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Country music band Shadow Canyon joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday. They performed a cover of Hal Ketchum’s “Small Town Saturday Night.”

The 90s inspired group has three members including Garrett Snowden, Jerod Justice, and Wes Norman. Snowden and Justice performed on the show Friday.

They’ll be playing at The Canteen Bar & Grill at The Cavalry Court Hotel Friday, April 1 from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Find out more on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

