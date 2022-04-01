Grab your basket: Brazos Valley Blessings hosting free community Easter Egg Hunt

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Blessings will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 3 at Tanglewood Park in Bryan.

The event will get underway at 1 p.m. and feature food, drinks, a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, snow cones, a photo booth, Easter Egg Hunt, and other activities

The free event is open to the entire community. The Easter Egg Hunt is limited to children and youth from age 0 to 18

Vendors will also be on hand to inform the community about services they provide.

