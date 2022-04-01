Advertisement

Madison County man wanted for 5 felony warrants

Philip Cameron Carter, 39
Philip Cameron Carter, 39(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with five active felony warrants.

Philip Cameron Carter, 39, is considered armed and dangerous according to authorities. His last known locations were in Madison, Walker and Harris counties.

Carter’s last known vehicle was a black Ford F-250 with a Texas license plate RJC1659. The sheriff’s office says not to approach him if he is seen. Instead, contact 911 or the local law enforcement.

