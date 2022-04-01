Advertisement

Physics professor gives demonstration to preview 2022 Physics and Engineering Festival

The free event will be on Saturday, April 2
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is hosting its annual Physics and Engineering Festival on Saturday, April 2. Ed Fry, Associate Department Head and Distinguished Professor at Texas A&M’s department of Physics and Astronomy, joined First News at Four to share more about the festival and give a sneak peek at what people can expect.

Unlike other similar events, this is completely student run.

Fry says this benefits not only the visitors who “talk to some of our students, but it’s a tremendous advantage for our students because the best way to learn something is to explain it to somebody.”

Everyone is welcome to come to the event, and according to Fry the younger visitors bring an interesting perspective.

“It is amazing the questions that a 5-year-old can ask sometimes, and so it’s a tremendous benefit to everybody concerned,” explained Fry.

The free event will be both in-person and virtual. People of all ages will find funny, puzzling, and exciting interactive science demonstrations, talks, and live Q&A. The key speakers include NASA astronaut and professor of Engineering Practice at Texas A&M University, Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg as well as Professor of Astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley and award-winning author, Dr. Alex Filippenko.

The in-person events will be located at the Mitchell Physics Building. The livestream can be found here.

Watch the full interview in the player above to see Fry’s demonstrations.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she...
Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff
Highway 6 lanes shut down after truck hits power lines
Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All...
Teen who went viral after beating tornado in pickup truck gets new Chevrolet Silverado

Latest News

St. Joseph Health flag raising ceremony
St. Joseph Health honors organ donors, families with flag raising ceremony
Pet of The Week - Sugar
Pet of The Week - Sugar
Chilifest kicked off Friday near Snook.
Chilifest returns for 29th country music concert weekend
Traffic at standstill due to crash at Greens Prairie Road and Castlegate Drive