Physics professor gives demonstration to preview 2022 Physics and Engineering Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is hosting its annual Physics and Engineering Festival on Saturday, April 2. Ed Fry, Associate Department Head and Distinguished Professor at Texas A&M’s department of Physics and Astronomy, joined First News at Four to share more about the festival and give a sneak peek at what people can expect.

Unlike other similar events, this is completely student run.

Fry says this benefits not only the visitors who “talk to some of our students, but it’s a tremendous advantage for our students because the best way to learn something is to explain it to somebody.”

Everyone is welcome to come to the event, and according to Fry the younger visitors bring an interesting perspective.

“It is amazing the questions that a 5-year-old can ask sometimes, and so it’s a tremendous benefit to everybody concerned,” explained Fry.

The free event will be both in-person and virtual. People of all ages will find funny, puzzling, and exciting interactive science demonstrations, talks, and live Q&A. The key speakers include NASA astronaut and professor of Engineering Practice at Texas A&M University, Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg as well as Professor of Astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley and award-winning author, Dr. Alex Filippenko.

The in-person events will be located at the Mitchell Physics Building. The livestream can be found here.

Watch the full interview in the player above to see Fry’s demonstrations.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.