St. Joseph Health honors organ donors, families with flag raising ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On the first day of Donate Life Month, St. Joseph Health held a flag raising ceremony to honor organ donors and recognize the families of donors.

Monday morning, Rev. Raquel Webb, St. Joseph’s manager of spiritual care, gave a blessing and prayer during the ceremony. As the flag was raised “Moment of Silence” was read.

The hospital says they hope the ceremony helps to “raise awareness of organ donations, honor those who gave the gift of life and to support and recognize the families of donors.”

