Advertisement

St. Joseph Health honors organ donors, families with flag raising ceremony

St. Joseph Health flag raising ceremony
St. Joseph Health flag raising ceremony(St. Joseph Health)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On the first day of Donate Life Month, St. Joseph Health held a flag raising ceremony to honor organ donors and recognize the families of donors.

Monday morning, Rev. Raquel Webb, St. Joseph’s manager of spiritual care, gave a blessing and prayer during the ceremony. As the flag was raised “Moment of Silence” was read.

The hospital says they hope the ceremony helps to “raise awareness of organ donations, honor those who gave the gift of life and to support and recognize the families of donors.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she...
Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff
Highway 6 lanes shut down after truck hits power lines
Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All...
Teen who went viral after beating tornado in pickup truck gets new Chevrolet Silverado

Latest News

physics interview
Physics professor gives demonstration to preview 2022 Physics and Engineering Festival
Pet of The Week - Sugar
Pet of The Week - Sugar
Chilifest kicked off Friday near Snook.
Chilifest returns for 29th country music concert weekend
Bubba Moore Foundation check presentation to the Bryan Firefighters Association.
Bubba Moore Foundation celebrates $1 million milestone in charitable giving back to Brazos Valley organizations