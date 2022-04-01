Tariffs on seafood imported from Russia, fuel prices having a impact on foodservice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The latest attempt to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine includes sanctions and bans on imported seafood, alcohol, and diamonds from Russia.

According to census data, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2022, Russia exported more than 28 million pounds (12.7 million kilograms) of cod to the U.S. Russia is also a significant crab and Alaska pollock supplier, widely used in fast-food sandwiches and processed products like fish sticks.

Here locally, the sanctions, combined with fluctuating fuel prices, could raise prices on seafood items that are not imported from Russia.

Wade Beckman owns multiple restaurants, including Shipwreck Grill in Bryan. He purchases all his seafood locally. Although Beckman doesn’t purchase food directly from Russia, he’s concerned about the trickle-down effect on the entire supply chain.

“You know that as the supplies deplete, there are more people after the same supplies that we are, and I’m sure that s had some effect along with many other things,” said Beckman.

Beckman says prices from his supplier have drastically increased, but it’s part of the cost of doing business and getting what the customers want.

“Some of our seafood prices are up as much as 60% on shrimp, gulf oysters, and our snow crab,” said Beckman.

Supply chain issues and the rising cost of fuel continue to be an issue for businesses.

Korey Thomas owns The Remnant of Nawlins in Bryan. He says in order to keep from having to pay higher shipping prices; he travels to Louisianna to pick up his orders straight from the supplier.

“Especially like my seafood, like my crawfish and my shrimp, I’ve had to drive like way to Louisiana to get some,” said Thomas.

Thomas says It’s all in an effort to keep from raising prices.

“I have to pay more in gas, but it’s cheaper for me to buy the product there and then bring it back,” Said Thomas. " So when we weighed our options, we saw that I might pay a little bit more in gas opposed to paying higher for the product.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.