Texas A&M Athletics Hosts NIL Panel on April 9

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork will host a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) panel discussion at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field.

With Bjork serving as moderator, the panel includes Texas A&M Associate Athletics Director of Compliance Brad Barnes, Texas A&M Assistant Professor of Sports Management Natasha Brison, INFLCR Founder and CEO Jim Cavale and C.C. Creations President and CEO Kenny Lawson. The one-hour panel discussion is free and open to the public.The panel discussion will be an opportunity for fans to learn from the experts about NIL in the state of Texas, Texas A&M’s partnership with INFLCR for the AMPLIFY Local Exchange and how to get involved.

The AMPLIFY Local Exchange is a student-athlete NIL business registry, custom-designed for businesses, donors, former students and any other interested NIL dollars wishing to connect with Texas A&M student athletes. Registered businesses, other organizations and individuals can search, filter and initiate conversations with Texas A&M student-athletes to discuss an NIL deal.

Once the registrant is approved, the registrant may propose an NIL deal to a Texas A&M student-athlete. Once the student-athlete accepts the proposed deal, it will be reviewed and, if approved, the registrant will use the AMPLIFY Local Exchange to create a transaction that will produce a direct payment to the student-athlete (without any transaction fee) and automate a disclosure to the Texas A&M INFLCR Verified Compliance Ledger.

Texas A&M and INFLCR will not be involved in any student-athlete NIL deals. All transactions within the AMPLIFY Local Exchange are consolidated into one 1099 form at the end of the year for easier tax reporting purposes for registered businesses and athletes.

