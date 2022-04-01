Advertisement

Texas A&M Earns 43 NCEA Academic Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team earned 43 National Collegiate Equestrian Association academic honors, including 10 NCEA All-Academic First Team mentions, the NCEA announced Friday.

Earning NCEA All-Academic First Team awards include: Cori Cansdale, MacKenzie Chapman, Caroline Dance, Marissa Harrell, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Taylor Masson, Rhian Murphy, Hanna Olaussen and Devon Thomas. Each individual qualified after having competed in a minimum of 70 percent of the team’s meets, while maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Brooke Brombach and Haley Redifer qualified for NCEA All-Academic Second Team honors by competing in a minimum of 60 percent of the season’s competitions and maintaining a 3.25 GPA, while Lisa Bricker and Nicole Leonard took home NCEA Academic Honorable Mention Team accolades after participating in at least 50 percent of the meets and maintaining a GPA of 3.0.

Twenty-nine Aggies earned NCEA Academic Honor Roll mentions, which is awarded to student-athletes that earned a cumulative GPA of 3.25 while maintaining full time enrollment in the previous spring and fall semesters, respectively.

Texas A&M’s 43 honors marks the most of the 27 institutional members of the NCEA.

NCEA All-Academic First Team

Cori Cansdale

MacKenzie Chapman

Caroline Dance

Marissa Harrell

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss

Emmy-Lu Marsh

Taylor Masson

Rhian Murphy

Hanna Olaussen

Devon Thomas

NCEA All-Academic Second Team

Brooke Brombach

Haley Redifer

NCEA Academic Honorable Mention Team

Lisa Bricker

Nicole Leonard

NCEA Academic Honor Roll

Claire Beesaw

Evelyn Beesaw

Brooke Brombach

Cori Cansdale

MacKenzie Chapman

Caroline Dance

Riley Dosa

Alle Durkin

Ellie Gerbrandt

Ariana Gray

Haley Green

Mattie Gustin

Lauren Hanson

Marissa Harrell

Bella Kay

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss

Keesa Luers

Emmy-Lu Marsh

Taylor Masson

Rhian Murphy

Alexis Ortiz

Grace Platt

Haley Redifer

Lauren Reid

Alexis Robinson

Morgan Rosia

Reanna Santos

Devon Thomas

Madison Wanicka

