Texas A&M Earns 43 NCEA Academic Honors
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team earned 43 National Collegiate Equestrian Association academic honors, including 10 NCEA All-Academic First Team mentions, the NCEA announced Friday.
Earning NCEA All-Academic First Team awards include: Cori Cansdale, MacKenzie Chapman, Caroline Dance, Marissa Harrell, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Taylor Masson, Rhian Murphy, Hanna Olaussen and Devon Thomas. Each individual qualified after having competed in a minimum of 70 percent of the team’s meets, while maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Brooke Brombach and Haley Redifer qualified for NCEA All-Academic Second Team honors by competing in a minimum of 60 percent of the season’s competitions and maintaining a 3.25 GPA, while Lisa Bricker and Nicole Leonard took home NCEA Academic Honorable Mention Team accolades after participating in at least 50 percent of the meets and maintaining a GPA of 3.0.
Twenty-nine Aggies earned NCEA Academic Honor Roll mentions, which is awarded to student-athletes that earned a cumulative GPA of 3.25 while maintaining full time enrollment in the previous spring and fall semesters, respectively.
Texas A&M’s 43 honors marks the most of the 27 institutional members of the NCEA.
NCEA All-Academic First Team
Cori Cansdale
MacKenzie Chapman
Caroline Dance
Marissa Harrell
Kaitlyn Lovingfoss
Emmy-Lu Marsh
Taylor Masson
Rhian Murphy
Hanna Olaussen
Devon Thomas
NCEA All-Academic Second Team
Brooke Brombach
Haley Redifer
NCEA Academic Honorable Mention Team
Lisa Bricker
Nicole Leonard
NCEA Academic Honor Roll
Claire Beesaw
Evelyn Beesaw
Brooke Brombach
Cori Cansdale
MacKenzie Chapman
Caroline Dance
Riley Dosa
Alle Durkin
Ellie Gerbrandt
Ariana Gray
Haley Green
Mattie Gustin
Lauren Hanson
Marissa Harrell
Bella Kay
Kaitlyn Lovingfoss
Keesa Luers
Emmy-Lu Marsh
Taylor Masson
Rhian Murphy
Alexis Ortiz
Grace Platt
Haley Redifer
Lauren Reid
Alexis Robinson
Morgan Rosia
Reanna Santos
Devon Thomas
Madison Wanicka
