TRAFFIC ALERT: Burleson County Sheriff warns drivers of Chilifest impacts

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest is Friday and Saturday in Snook, and Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes advises motorists driving on FM 60 to Burleson County or Brazos County to seek an alternative route during the weekend festivities.

According to Chilifest’s website, the music festival draws in over 35,000 people. On Friday, artists like Randy Rogers Band, Flatland Cavalry, and Mike Ryan are performing. On Saturday, Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, Easton Corbin, and others will take the stage.

With these artists coming to the area and drawing large crowds, Sheriff Hermes advises drivers to not travel through the area if they don’t need to.

“If you do have to go through the area, just prepare for a longer trip,” said Hermes. “Be mindful of young adults crossing the road. They are wanting to go to a party and are not paying attention to vehicles.”

An alternative route Hermes suggests, if you are traveling between College Station and Somerville, is FM 1362, also known as Baker Highway, off of FM 50. Another option is Highway 21 to Caldwell and taking Highway 36 to Somerville.

Hermes adds that if people in the area are worried about access to emergency services over the weekend, he assures first responders will still be available to help people.

“We will be able to get through the crowds and the traffic,” said Hermes. “It might be slower on some things, but we will be able to get to you.”

Hermes says Burleson County has also brought on additional resources for the weekend like more staff members on dispatch, in the jail, and on patrol.

