Treat of the Day: Bryan High School students inspire Bonham Elementary fourth graders to take down tabacco

Come out to Texas Tobacco-Free Kids Day this Saturday
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bonham Elementary fourth graders are taking down tobacco and saying no to vaping with the help of some older students.

Bryan High’s anti-tobacco student group Vikings Kicking out Tobacco (VKOT) helped inspire the younger generation to follow in their footsteps.

VKOT is hosting Tobacco-Free Kids Day on Saturday, April 2 at Sue Haswell Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will have bounce houses, snow cones, popcorn, and more. VKOT members joined First News at Four to talk about the event. Watch the interview here.

