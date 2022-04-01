Advertisement

Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Brian May
Brian May(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Brian May after detectives were made aware of a YouTube video circulating online about a man posing as a 14-year-old girl trying to expose sexual predators.

Detectives with the Waco Police Department Special Victims Division reportedly watched May “being interviewed in this video” and recognized May was already a registered sex offender.

CLICK HERE to access Brian May’s public sex offender profile.

May has been charged with violation of his sex offender registration requirements. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said the creator of the YouTube video has not contacted the Waco Police Department and is encouraged to do so as detectives look for additional evidence.

Police remind the public the actions performed by the creator of the video are “risky operations even for trained professionals.”

“We want community members to report these concerns to allow our officers take the proper precautions to conduct a full and thorough investigation for a prosecutable case and for everyone’s safety,” police said.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call the Waco Police Department at 254- 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4375.

