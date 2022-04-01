Weekend Gardener: Thinning your trees for fruit growth

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Spring has officially sprung and if you have a fruit tree in your yard, you may have started to see some growth on the branches.

At the Leach Teaching Gardens on Texas A&M’s campus, Tim Hartmann, a Texas A&M Horticultural Sciences Professor, shows us a process called “thinning” where you cut off a portion of your branches.

Hartmann says thinning branches is an important process to perform on trees to both prevent limb breakage and give fruit room to grow.

“You’re going to thin the fruit to wear each fruit is six to eight inches apart,” advises Hartmann.

Hartmann suggests to thin your trees when your fruit is around a dime to quarter size. Once the fruit on the branches get bigger than that the thinning process will not be effective anymore.

