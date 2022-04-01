Advertisement

Woman says naked intruder got in bed with her

Home surveillance footage captured a naked man walking into her home and going into her bedroom. (Source: WJAR/SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM FAMILY/CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A woman is speaking out after a terrifying home invasion caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a naked man opening Krista Brown’s front door Monday afternoon and walking in. She said the man then got into her bed while she was sleeping and tried to cuddle with her.

“This is one of the craziest things I have ever experienced,” she said.

After working the overnight shift, Krista Brown said she taking a nap Monday afternoon when it happened.

Home surveillance footage captured the man going into her bedroom where she was sleeping.

“As soon as I saw it was not my boyfriend, I screamed and jumped and ran out of the house,” Krista Brown said.

She said her family was doing chores at the time and that the man opened the front door when her son was taking out the trash.

The police report identifies the naked man as Jason Kendrick and said upon leaving the first-floor home, he went up to the building’s third floor where her brother Justin lives.

“I kind of heard a couple big thuds, so I went to my door to answer it, and well, there was a naked man standing in front of my door. He seemed lost. He seemed scared,” Justin Brown said.

Krista Brown said Kendrick re-entered her home four or five more times before she and her family eventually got him to leave.

Providence police said they arrested Kendrick at the house next door, where they said he lives. He faces a breaking and entering charge.

“That doesn’t go away. It’s something I now have to be fearful for,” Krista Brown said.

Court records show the suspect is no stranger to the law, having been arrested more than 20 times on charges, including vandalism, assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

“It’s actually very scary,” Justin Brown said.

Krista Brown said the incident has her second-guessing leaving the house.

“I don’t want it to affect my work. I don’t want it to affect how my kids go outside and play, but yeah, I am …” she said.

Brown said she is looking to install an alarm system inside of her home.

She said her family has been keeping a closer eye on things since the incident, and she says she does not plan to move out of her family home.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

