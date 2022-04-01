Advertisement

Woman wanted for forgery crimes against the elderly in Madison County

Britani Smith is wanted in connection with forgery crimes against the elderly
Britani Smith is wanted in connection with forgery crimes against the elderly(Madisonville Police Department)
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is searching for a woman with five active felony warrants.

Britani Nicole Smith, 38, is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm against the elderly.

Smith also has an outstanding 3rd degree felony warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information against the elderly. Her last known address was in Navasota.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Smith, contact your local authorities or the Madisonville Police Department at 936-348-3317.

Posted by Madisonville Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

