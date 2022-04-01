Woman wanted for forgery crimes against the elderly in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is searching for a woman with five active felony warrants.

Britani Nicole Smith, 38, is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm against the elderly.

Smith also has an outstanding 3rd degree felony warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information against the elderly. Her last known address was in Navasota.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Smith, contact your local authorities or the Madisonville Police Department at 936-348-3317.

