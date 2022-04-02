Advertisement

3rd person arrested in Texas deputy’s fatal shooting

Deputy Darren Almendarez was a 23 year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Darren Almendarez was a 23 year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shooting of an off-duty deputy sheriff on the northern outskirts of Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office said late Friday that the teenager is the third of three suspects now in custody in the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Almendarez was in a grocery store parking lot with his wife when he interrupted three people apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

Gonzalez says Almendarez and the three exchanged gunfire, killing Almendarez. The other two suspects were wounded. They’re also in custody on capital murder charges.

