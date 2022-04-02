3rd person arrested in Texas deputy’s fatal shooting

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shooting of an off-duty deputy sheriff on the northern outskirts of Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office said late Friday that the teenager is the third of three suspects now in custody in the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Almendarez was in a grocery store parking lot with his wife when he interrupted three people apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

Gonzalez says Almendarez and the three exchanged gunfire, killing Almendarez. The other two suspects were wounded. They’re also in custody on capital murder charges.

Arrest update, shooting of deputy: Seventeen (17) year old Fredrick Tardy has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder in the death of Deputy Almendarez. #HouNews https://t.co/gPYAmqIFoP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2022

With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51. An agency veteran of 23 years, he served in our auto theft unit for the past year. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, children, his extended family, colleagues & friends. pic.twitter.com/PvzsBQfa48 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 1, 2022

