Aggies reveal 2022 Formula style car during First Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Society of Automotive Engineers unveiled their 2022 Formula style car to a crowd for the first time at First Friday in Downtown Bryan.

The car took nine months to complete from design to creation and testing. The Aggies have competed in a worldwide competition over 20 times with these cars and have won eight times.

Dominick Kinsey, who is on this year’s team, said their goal is to go fast and they wanted to show off their work during the event Friday night.

“We’re excited just to show it off. We love to talk about it and the more people that see it maybe we get more sponsors. But it’s just really for fun,” he said.

The competition takes place at the end of the year.

