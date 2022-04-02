Aggies top Alabama 3-2 in series opener

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Alabama 3-2 Friday night in game one of a three game series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Brett Minnich was 2-4 in the game and drove in all three Aggies runs. Minnich gave Texas A&M the lead for good in the fourth inning with a two run home run to right field.

Nathan Dettemer was the winning pitcher for the Aggies. Dettmer went 6.1 innings, gave up one run on six hits and struck out seven batters. Former Madisonville Mustang Brad Rudis picked up the save for Texas A&M. Rudis threw 1.1 shoutout inning and struck out three batters.

Texas A&M and Alabama will play game two of the series Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.