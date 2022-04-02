Advertisement

BISD takes over a block at First Friday for their Showcase on the road

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Showcase went on the road this year to First Friday in Downtown Bryan.

This brought out hundreds of staff, students, and parents after many COVID-19 cancelations over the past two years. The event took over a whole block in Downtown with games, booths, dancers, singers, and other performers.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said she was excited to see all the success showcased and the smiles from people of all ages.

“Every person wanted to participate. We have every single campus represented tonight and then we targeted specific groups. We have advanced academics, CTE here, we have athletics, and we have fine arts so yes you are looking at Pre-K age all the way to high school seniors so it’s just an incredible turn out and a lot of excitement,” Carrabine said.

A dance group from Johnson Elementary School performed dozens of times for the crowd. Lailah Sanmiguel is a 4th grader who said she was it was a large crowd, but she’s done this before.

“We are doing our Dancing Jaguars for our school, and we perform a lot, so this is not our first time,” Sanmiguel said. “I was a little nervous about it because there’s a lot of people here.”

Carrabine said she was happy to see all the different groups show up and help out. The booths gave students the chance to look at activities they may want to join.

“I hope that everyone realizes all that Bryan ISD has to offer. This is a perfect example. We are so pleased to be able to show and tell all that we offer, so many choices so many opportunities in our school district,” she said.

There were QR codes placed at booths giving parents the chance to register their kids for next year.

