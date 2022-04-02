Labyrinth Walk for Peace in Ukraine held in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One local group spent their First Friday walking the streets of Downtown Bryan praying for peace. Reciting the poem “I Walked a Labyrinth for You” by poet and spiritual director Barbara Hemphill of Kingwood, people walked and prayed in the parking lot across from the Middleway Urban Monastery.

According to ancient practices, walking a labyrinth is usually done in silence and used as a time for prayer and reflection. Often times this prayer is done while following an ancient maze-like path on the ground.

On Friday evening, the Middleway Urban Monastery offered people the opportunity to walk for peace, as a form of experiential prayer, for the situation in Ukraine and other parts of the world in chaos.

“We’re fortunate to be able to come out in the gorgeous weather and have a good time,” said Kathleen Phillips, Co-Founder of Middleway Urban Monastery. “We wanted to make sure that we also know that there are people in the world who are not privileged and able to have this kind of a wonderful evening tonight and so just to start it off with a little bit of prayer and help us to be ever mindful of the needs of others.”

The Monastery also opened its doors to people who would like to visit the space used for prayer and spiritual exploration.

Middleway will host a labyrinth walk for peace during First Friday events in downtown Bryan, on April 1. A 24-foot by... Posted by Middleway Urban Monastery on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.