Advertisement

Labyrinth Walk for Peace in Ukraine held in Downtown Bryan

“No proselytizing, no telling you how to think, no judging. We allow you to question and discover God alone but in a community of fellow seekers.”
Walk for peace at Middleway Urban Monastery
Walk for peace at Middleway Urban Monastery(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One local group spent their First Friday walking the streets of Downtown Bryan praying for peace. Reciting the poem “I Walked a Labyrinth for You” by poet and spiritual director Barbara Hemphill of Kingwood, people walked and prayed in the parking lot across from the Middleway Urban Monastery.

According to ancient practices, walking a labyrinth is usually done in silence and used as a time for prayer and reflection. Often times this prayer is done while following an ancient maze-like path on the ground.

On Friday evening, the Middleway Urban Monastery offered people the opportunity to walk for peace, as a form of experiential prayer, for the situation in Ukraine and other parts of the world in chaos.

“We’re fortunate to be able to come out in the gorgeous weather and have a good time,” said Kathleen Phillips, Co-Founder of Middleway Urban Monastery. “We wanted to make sure that we also know that there are people in the world who are not privileged and able to have this kind of a wonderful evening tonight and so just to start it off with a little bit of prayer and help us to be ever mindful of the needs of others.”

The Monastery also opened its doors to people who would like to visit the space used for prayer and spiritual exploration.

Middleway will host a labyrinth walk for peace during First Friday events in downtown Bryan, on April 1. A 24-foot by...

Posted by Middleway Urban Monastery on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station and Bryan police officers were on the scene Thursday night in the parking lot...
Police identify body found inside car parked near Bryan fast-food restaurant
According to court documents, the survivor reported that Epifanio raped her in 2017 when she...
Montgomery County man used dating apps to find women with children, according to sheriff
Highway 6 lanes shut down after truck hits power lines
Highway 6 lanes reopen after downed telecommunications lines, power restored
The Houston-based company has owned the property on University Drive at Glenhaven since 2013
Site owned by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen now available for ground lease
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All...
Teen who went viral after beating tornado in pickup truck gets new Chevrolet Silverado

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 4/1
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/1
Gabriel Hall
College Station man’s capital murder case will not be reheard
Pet of The Week - Sugar
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sugar
physics interview
Physics professor gives demonstration to preview 2022 Physics and Engineering Festival