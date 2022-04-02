News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Joshua White. The St Joseph Catholic School senior has a 4.27 GPA and ranks 4th in his class.

He is president of Eagles for Life, Co-President of the Student Council, a captain in Choir, Co-Captain in Band and member of the National Honor Society and the ASL club.

“I think what sets him apart is that he is a very kind young man and he’s learned how to advocate not only for himself, but for his classmates as well. And I think it’s a really beautiful thing when a person knows how to talk to adults, how to talk to those around them and help communicate what their needs are, what their wants are, in order to help themselves be most successful. And keeping that open line of communication in the class with both his peers as well as his teachers, I think is what really has set him apart.” Catherine Vain: Teacher

Joshua plays soccer, runs cross country and is on the track team, where he has steadily improved every year, helping the Eagles to a 3rd place finish in the 4x400 at regional’s in 2021.

“It’s to the point where, like, I didn’t expect this much out of him after knowing him, you know, in junior high and coaching him in ninth grade. I didn’t expect him to be this good and to be a staple on the team.

His hard work and effort has completely changed that and changed my mind. So I’m really proud of him for doing that.” Taylor Schroll: Coach

A black belt in taekwondo Joshua plans on attending Texas A&M and studying environmental design. He credits his teammates and friends for his success in and out of the classroom.

We all know each other. We all grew up with each other. We all we all know each other’s secrets. We all know each other’s little quirks that we all have. Without my friends in my class, without my teammates,

without friends in other classes, I definitely would not be the man I am today. And I’m very happy that they are in my life”. Said White

Congratulations to Joseph Catholic School’s Joshua White This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.