No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Set for Sunday Showdown at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to take on Auburn at noon (CT) Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Stadium. The Aggies enter the match at 18-9 on the season and 5-2 in league play while the Tigers are 15-5 this spring and 4-3 in conference matches.

The Maroon & White return to action after picking up a 5-2 victory at Alabama on Friday evening. After dropping the doubles point, A&M rattled off the first five singles wins on the night to deliver the Tide the home defeat. Guido Marson posted A&M’s first win followed by Luke Casper, Raphael Perot, Noah Schachter and Giulio Perego.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Schachter skyrocketed into 56th in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with five ranked wins, the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 57 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

SCOUTING AUBURN

The Tigers dropped a 4-3 result to Mississippi State on Friday, snapping a two-match SEC win streak. No. 91 Tyler Stice leads the team with a 11-6 dual mark, all on court one, while No. 60 Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett have posted a team-best 13-3 doubles mark this spring. No. 111 Maclean and No. 115 Jan Galka join Stice in the most recent version of the ITA singles rankings.

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On Sunday’s match…

“This is the best Auburn team that we will have faced in quite a while. They are solid in singles and doubles on every line. This will be another big test on the road. We will need to step up and be energetic from the start tomorrow if we are to continue our recent success. The team’s spirits are high so this should be another tightly contested battle.”

On the match against Alabama…

“I would also like you to say that I had the privilege to be on court last night with two great freshmen players, our Giulio Perego and another from Alabama who is Ukrainian, German Samofalov. Young German was very impressive tonight considering what his family is going through back home. We should all get on our knees this evening and pray to God’s Matchless Throne of Grace for the continued bravery and protection of the Ukrainian people.”

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s match will be streamed here and live scoring will be available here. UP NEXT Following the trip to Alabama, A&M will traverse the Sabine River to take on LSU on Friday, April 8 at 5 p.m. (CT) at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.