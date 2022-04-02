Advertisement

No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wins 5-2 at Alabama

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team posted the first singles wins of the evening to defeat Alabama, 5-2, Friday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Aggies improved to 18-9 on the season and 5-2 in league play while the Crimson Tide fell to 6-15 this spring and 0-7 in conference matches.

After Alabama claimed the doubles point to open the match, A&M stormed back into control with five of six first sets in singles play. A&M Junior Guido Marson quickly evened the team score at one-all as he raced through a 6-3, 6-2 win against Patrick Kaukovalta on court three. After Friday night, Marson improved to 16-5 this year including a 5-2 mark against conference opponents.

The visitors took their first advantage of the evening as Aggie freshman Luke Casper toppled Zach Foster 6-4, 6-4 on court six. With the win, Casper moved to 11-1 on court six and a team-leading 6-1 in SEC play.

The third straight Maroon & White point was secured on court two by Raphael Perot, the sophomore bested Enzo Arguiard, 6-3, 7-5. No. 56 Noah Schachter posted the match-clinching victory on the top court as the A&M junior defeated No. 112 Filip Planinsek 7-5, 0-6, 6-4. The ranked win was Schachter’s team-leading fifth of the season.

After the team match was decided, A&M’s Giulio Perego improved to 6-1 in SEC matches as he defeated German Samofalov 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 on court four. The final point of the night was pinched by Alabama’s Juan Martin in three-sets against A&M’s Pierce Rollins on court five.

UP NEXTThe Aggies wrap up the weekend trip to the Yellow Hammer State on Sunday, April 3 at Auburn at noon (CT).

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“I thought our guys had to go through quite a bit of adversity tonight. We lost a tight doubles point and I liked the way we responded in the first sets of singles. This was the first true road victory for this team this season. Alabama made us have to answer a lot of difficult questions tonight on multiple courts. It was a hard-earned SEC road win, which should continue to build confidence for our team. Now it is time to rest up as we have to turn our attention to another tough opponent in Auburn on Sunday.”

RESULTS

Texas A&M vs Alabama

4/1/2022 at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

(Alabama Tennis Stadium)

#24 Texas A&M 5, Alabama 2

Singles competition

1. #56 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #112 Filip Planinsek (M_UA) 7-5, 0-6, 6-4

2. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Enzo Aguiard (M_UA) 6-3, 7-5

3. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Patrick Kaukovalta (M_UA) 6-3, 6-2

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. German Samofalov (M_UA) 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (1-7), 6-3

5. Juan Martin (M_UA) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5)

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Zach Foster (M_UA) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Patrick Kaukovalta/Filip Planinsek (M_UA) def. Kenner Taylor/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-3

2. Pierce Rollins/Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Enzo Aguiard/Juan Martin (M_UA) 6-2

3. German Samofalov/Joao Ferreira (M_UA) def. Stefan Storch/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 7-5

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 18-9, 5-2 SEC; National ranking #24

Alabama 6-15, 0-7 SEC

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,6,2,1,4,5)

