No. 7 Aggies Host Alabama in Senior Day Matchup

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 7 Texas A&M women’s tennis lays its 14-match win streak and Southeastern Conference lead on the line Sunday afternoon, as the Aggies play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a noon (CT) first serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. After the match, the Aggies will honor Isa Di Laura, Tatiana Makarova, Renee McBryde and Katya Townsend in a senior day celebration.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Our team has performed at a high level all throughout the regular season and we have been able to raise our game to another level over the past couple of weeks. Our group will be ready for another battle against a very good Alabama team on Sunday. We look forward to honoring our four seniors. The senior day match is always a special day and we are looking forward to congratulating each of them for all the hard work they have put in over the years. Each player has played a significant role in the success of our program. I truly look forward to honoring them tomorrow in front of the 12th Man.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M enters Sunday afternoon’s test following a pair of stunning top-10 complete match shutouts, cruising past then-No. 7 Georgia in Athens before logging another 7-0 sweep of No. 9 Auburn Friday evening. The consecutive wins mark the first time in program history that Texas A&M has swept a pair of top-10 opponents back-to-back. In addition to the significant victory, the Maroon & White secured the top spot in the Southeastern Conference standings after handing Auburn its first loss in league play.

The Aggies look to continue the best season at home in program history on Sunday, as the 2022 squad has already secured the most single-season home victories in program history. A&M boasts a 17-0 record in the friendly confines of the Mitchell Tennis Center and looks to lock in its first undefeated season at home since 2014.

SENIOR DAY IN AGGIELAND

Following the match between Texas A&M and Alabama, the Aggie women’s tennis program will honor four players who have represented the 12th Man with class, honor and. A&M’s four seniors have played a significant role in 98 dual match victories, two sweet 16 appearances and the program’s first trip to the SEC Tournament Championship Match during the 2021 season. The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2022 has already made significant history this season, as the first graduating class in program history to defeat perennial SEC favorites Florida and Georgia in the same season.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on March 30, Texas A&M surged five spots to the No. 7 position. The Aggies are the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Auburn (No. 9), Georgia (No. 10) and Florida (No. 16) completing the league’s showing in the top-25. In the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, A&M rose to the No. 6 spot. The most recent individual rankings, released on March 23, saw A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova retain their program-record No. 2 ranking while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana came in at No. 48. In singles, Branstine rose to No. 23 nationally, with Makarova holding the No. 29 singles ranking and freshman Mary Stoiana coming in at No. 93.

#LOCKEDIN ON ALABAMA

Alabama enters Sunday’s matchup in the Brazos Valley boasting a 14-6 overall record with a 4-4 mark against SEC opponents. The Crimson Tide have won two of their last three contests, defeating Missouri at home and LSU on the road bookending a 4-1 loss to Arkansas. Loudmilla Bencheikh leads the Crimson Tide, having won most of her matches at No. 1 singles. Heading into the 14th meeting in the all-time series, Texas A&M holds a slim 7-6 lead over Alabama. The Aggies have never lost to the Crimson Tide in Bryan-College Station dating back to the 2000 dual match season.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. Parking is free for all patrons, with disabled parking available in Lot 100D near the entrance of the facility.

Sunday’s match will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for the Aggies regular season home finale will be available by clicking here.

For any additional questions and more information on the amenities available at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Gameday Central page.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.