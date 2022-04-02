Quartet presents Bryan recitals before heading to New York

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Marian Anderson String Quartet has been preparing for the newest recital called ‘On Being Enslaved.” They will be holding two performances in Bryan before heading to New York City for a performance.

Deidre Lawrence, the Violist, Prudence McDaniel, the Cellist, Nicole Cherry, second Violinist, and Marianne Henry, first Violinist, are going on over 30 years as a ground.

“This program is going to illustrate the whole journey from following the Big Dipper in the night sky to find our way to freedom to stepping on the stage to sing the songs of freedoms now with concert music, to pieces that were actually commissioned for the Marian Anderson String Quartet,” Lawrence said. “We’re very, very excited about this program. It’s very, very true to us.”

This trip is extra special because the group has roots in New York City and is excited to present such a powerful piece to Brazos Valley and New York.

“This program is so layered and so significant and so important to this quartet, to this community, and to this country right now. It’s been what two years of us trying to sort out what it’s like to live in the in the world and two years of us not on the stage. And now suddenly, here comes a moment where we’re not just on the stage, or on the stage at the 92nd Street Y in New York City,” Lawrence said.

“When I was at Manhattan School of Music, I ushered at the 92nd, Street Y and saw tons of world-famous chamber music groups there. So, this is just this is going to be a fantastic trip, looking forward to it,” Henry said.

The group said they hope people find the message in the set of songs, but not everyone will have the same thoughts.

" I think that everybody will walk away with a different impression. But I hope they walk away with something like, you know, they feel wow, you know, engaged in some way and connected, I guess the goal is that we’re all connected by the end,” Cherry said.

A teaser recital will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church and a full recital will be at 6:30 p.m. on April, 8, at First United Methodist Church. They will be heading to New York to perform on April 22.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.