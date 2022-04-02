Relive the sights and sounds from the Aggies’ week in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up their longest season in program history with a 27-13 overall record after falling to Xavier 73-72 in the NIT Championship game. Despite the loss, the Aggies had a lot of great memories from the season, especially during their final four run in New York City.

”There is something about playing in The World’s Most Famous Arena,“ said A&M head coach Buzz Williams.

”Playing in Madison Square Garden is a feeling you probably can’t explain,“ said A&M guard Tyrece Radford.

”I’ve never been to New York, so playing at Madison Square Garden is definitely one of the things on my bucket list. Thank God I’m able to check that off,“ explained A&M guard Wade Taylor IV.

”It’s been great,” exclaimed A&M guard Quenton Jackson. “One of the better experiences that I’ve had playing basketball. We’ve been through a lot this year. A lot of ups, a lot of downs, but through it all, I think we all learned just how to persevere and remain resilient through everything that has gone on. We all have learned something from this year,“ Jackson added.

”I learned that this team never gave up,” A&M forward Henry Coleman III stated. They never gave up on me. They never gave up on Q. They never gave up on each other. The staff never gave up on each other in that realm,“ Coleman added.

”I think it’s transformational,” Williams said. “But similar to what Henry said, you’re so emotionally bankrupt it’s hard to articulate those things right now,“ Williams added.

”It’s something I’ll probably remember for a long time,“ Jackson said.

”There’s a thin line between winning and losing. It’s really not thin, it’s invisible,“ Williams explained.

”I just love everybody. That’s just where I’ll leave it,“ Jackson said.

Coleman finished the players’ portion of the postgame press conference: ”It’s not a numerical stat. It’s not something you can write down. It’s in your heart. These guys mean a lot.”

