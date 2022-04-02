Advertisement

Thursday’s Game Time Moved to 8 p.m.

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference has adjusted the start time for Thursday’s series opener between the Texas A&M Aggies and Kentucky Wildcats on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is now set for 8:02 pm.

The contest has switched networks and will now be the tail end of an SEC Network doubleheader. The other games in the series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park remain 6:32 p.m. on Friday and 3:02 p.m. on Saturday.

