Vikings stay unbeaten in district play

BRYAN, Texas -- The Bryan Viking baseball team improved to 6-0 in district play and 13-2 overall with a 10-0 win over Killeen Ellison at the Viking Athletic complex on Friday night.

Eric Perez picked up the win for the Vikings throwing four innings, striking out 6 and only giving up one hit. Kaleb Gott came on and threw a scoreless 5th inning striking out all three hitters he faced.

The Vikings only managed four hits on the night but took advantage of four Killeen Ellison errors.

Leading hitters for the Vikings were: Kyle Kubichek 1-3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, Chance Crawford 1-1 with a run scored, Hunter Harlin 1-3 with 2 RBI and Mason Garcia 1-3 with a run scored.

The Vikings conclude their 1st half of district play with a 7:30 start at Harker Heights next Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.