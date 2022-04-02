Watching Monday into Monday night for isolated severe weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It won’t be for all, but we’ll once again start next week with a risk for severe weather.

A low pressure system will provide our next source for thunderstorms early next week, bringing at least an isolated potential for severe weather in the Brazos Valley as late as Monday night. (KBTX)

Our next upper level low pressure system swings across the state Monday. Ahead of that, gulf moisture will get pulled in and a humid feel returns by Sunday. In a similar setup to these past couple systems, the right ingredients will be in place for some severe storms along and east of I-35 Monday into Monday night, including portions of the Brazos Valley.

Timing : While some storms may pop up in the afternoon, we likely wait for our higher storm potential Monday evening into the overnight.

With plenty of moisture and low-level spin, the isolated tornado potential will need to be monitored. Saturday morning’s model data provided little consistency in widespread severe weather, which is good news. Like many events, not all of us will see severe weather, but the threat appears high enough this early out to warrant watching.

At this point, I feel it is worth reiterating that severe weather from this particular system is far from a guarantee, but at least enough ingredients will be in place that Monday into Monday night needs to be watched. Either way, with this system swinging across the state, it’ll be another WINDY first half of the week before we calm things down to finish. Stay tuned here and on your PinPoint Weather App for more info, and enjoy the weekend!

