Aggies Drop See-saw Affair at Alabama, 10-9

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Texas A&M had its series against Alabama evened at 1-1 as the Aggies fell to the Crimson Tide, 10-9 in Saturday’s matinee at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Maroon & White sandwiched leads of 1-0 and 8-7 around a 7-1 deficit and they were eventually doomed by Alabama’s three-run seventh inning.

The Aggies drew first blood in the top of the fourth with an RBI single by Troy Claunch. Alabama (16-12, 3-5 SEC) responded with four runs in the home half of the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

Texas A&M (16-10, 4-4 SEC) reclaimed the lead with a 7-run sixth which featured a two-run dinger by Jack Moss and a two-run single by Jordan Thompson. Kole Kaler put the Aggies ahead with an RBI groundout.

Alabama took advantage of a leadoff error and two walks to put three runs on the board in the seventh for a 10-8 edge.

The Aggies trimmed the lead to one run in the ninth, but could not push the tying run home from third with one out. In the ninth, the Maroon & White got the go-ahead run to second base, but to no avail.

Dylan Rock led the offense, going 3-for-5 with one double, two runs and one stolen base. Jordan Thompson batted 2-for-4 with one run and two RBI. Claunch was 2-for-4 with one double, one sacrifice bunt, two runs and one RBI.

The Aggies were haunted by a season-high four errors and five walks issued by the pitching staff.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Dylan Rock – 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 SB

Jordan Thompson – 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R

Troy Claunch – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 SH, 1 RBI

UP NEXT

The series wraps up with a rubber match Sunday at 1:02 p.m.

GAME SUMMARY

T4 | Dylan Rock opened the frame by singling off third base. With one out, Austin Bost was hit by a pitch and a fielder’s choice groundout back to the mound by Brett Minnich put runners on the corners. Troy Claunch gapped a single to left-center, knocking in Rock. A&M 1, Bama 0

B4 | Alabama started the inning the inning with back-to-back bunt singles down the third-base line by Tommy Seidl and Drew Williamson to put runners on the corners. Andrew Pinckney knocked in Seidl on a grounder that was misplayed by the Aggie shortstop. A sacrifice bunt by Dominic Tamez pushed two runners into scoring position and Bryce Eblin drew a walk to load the bases. Back-to-back RBI singles by Caden Rose and Jim Jarvis and a sacrifice fly by Eric Foggo gave the Tide four runs in the frame. Bama 4, A&M 1

B6 | Seidl drew a five-pitch walk and moved to second base on a wild pitch to start the rally. Williamson reached on another bunt single, putting runners on the corners. Pinckney knocked in Seidl with a fielder’s choice groundout to shortstop. Eblin singled with two outs and Rose threaded a single through the left side to plate two runs. Bama 7, A&M 1

T6 | Rock roped a leadoff double down the leftfield line and Jack Moss hit a two-run home run to rightfield. Bost reached on an infield single and Minnich an eight-pitch walk. An error on a sacrifice bunt by Claunch filled the bags with Ags. Ryan Targac pushed a run across with a six-pitch walk. With one out, Jordan Thompson singled to centerfield, driving in two runs and an error on the play allowed a third run to score and put Thompson on third. With the infield drawn in, Kaler sent a chopper to shortstop, pushing Thompson across for the go-ahead run. A&M 8, Bama 7

B7 | Williamson reached on an error to start the inning and moved to second on Pinckney’s sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Eblin singled through the left side to tie the game. Back-to-back walks by Rose and Jarvis loaded the bases and William Hamiter singled up the middle to send to runners home. Bama 10, A&M 8

T8 | Claunch hit a leadoff double to leftfield and scored when Targac bounced a single up the middle. Bama 10, A&M 9

