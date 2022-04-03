Aggies Lose Rubber Match at Alabama, 8-4

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies dropped an 8-4 decision to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Sunday’s rubber match at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Aggies jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two-run home run by Ryan Targac in the second inning, but Alabama (17-12, 4-5 SEC) responded with five runs in the fourth and two in the seventh to stake claim to a 7-2 edge.

Texas A&M starting pitcher Micah Dallas (3-1) labored through 4.2 innings, yielding five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four.

Troy Claunch led the Aggie offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs. Jack Moss added two hits and Targac logged two RBI.

It marked the first time Texas A&M (16-11, 4-5 SEC) dropped back-to-back games in 2022. Entering the weekend they were one of just nine teams to not lose consecutive contests.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Troy Claunch – 3-for-4, 2 R

Jack Moss – 2-for-5

Ryan Targac – 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the corner of Bush & Olsen for a 6:32 pm game against the No. 20 Texas State Bobcats.

GAME SUMMARY

T2 | Troy Claunch blasted a leadoff single up the middle and Ryan Targac followed with a two-run dinger over the centerfield fence. A&M 2, Bama 0

B4 | Tommy Seidl drew four-pitch to start the frame. Bryce Eblin singled to leftfield and was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Another four-pitch base on balls was issued to Andrew Pinckney to put runners on the corners and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position. William Hamiter doubled to centerfield to drive in two. Dominic Tamez followed by depositing a double down the leftfield line to knock in Hamiter. With two outs, Zane Denton threaded an RBI single through the right-side and Drew Williamson kocked in Denton with double to left-center. Bama 5, A&M 2

B7 | Seidl reached first to begin the inning when the Aggie catcher could not handle strike three. Seidl eluded a tag at second base for a stolen base when he appeared to be picked off. A bunt single and stolen base by Eblin put two runners in scoring position. With the infield drawn in, Pinckney hit a ball to short, but Seidl eluded another throw, this time at the plate, to score a run. Hamiter drew a walk to load the bases and with two outs, Denton was hit by a pitch to push a run across. Bama 7, A&M 2

T8 | With two outs, Claunch gapped a single to right-center and scored on a pair of wild pitches. Bama 7, A&M 3

B8 | With one out, Seidl drew a four-pitch walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on an Eblin double to rightfield. Bama 8, A&M 3

T9 | Dylan Rock hit a two-out solo home run to centerfield. Bama 8, A&M 4

