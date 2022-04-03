Advertisement

Aggies Lose Rubber Match at Alabama, 8-4

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies dropped an 8-4 decision to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Sunday’s rubber match at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Aggies jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two-run home run by Ryan Targac in the second inning, but Alabama (17-12, 4-5 SEC) responded with five runs in the fourth and two in the seventh to stake claim to a 7-2 edge.

Texas A&M starting pitcher Micah Dallas (3-1) labored through 4.2 innings, yielding five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four.

Troy Claunch led the Aggie offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs. Jack Moss added two hits and Targac logged two RBI.

It marked the first time Texas A&M (16-11, 4-5 SEC) dropped back-to-back games in 2022. Entering the weekend they were one of just nine teams to not lose consecutive contests.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Troy Claunch – 3-for-4, 2 R

Jack Moss – 2-for-5

Ryan Targac – 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the corner of Bush & Olsen for a 6:32 pm game against the No. 20 Texas State Bobcats.

GAME SUMMARY

T2 | Troy Claunch blasted a leadoff single up the middle and Ryan Targac followed with a two-run dinger over the centerfield fence. A&M 2, Bama 0

B4 | Tommy Seidl drew four-pitch to start the frame. Bryce Eblin singled to leftfield and was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Another four-pitch base on balls was issued to Andrew Pinckney to put runners on the corners and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position. William Hamiter doubled to centerfield to drive in two. Dominic Tamez followed by depositing a double down the leftfield line to knock in Hamiter. With two outs, Zane Denton threaded an RBI single through the right-side and Drew Williamson kocked in Denton with double to left-center. Bama 5, A&M 2

B7 | Seidl reached first to begin the inning when the Aggie catcher could not handle strike three. Seidl eluded a tag at second base for a stolen base when he appeared to be picked off. A bunt single and stolen base by Eblin put two runners in scoring position. With the infield drawn in, Pinckney hit a ball to short, but Seidl eluded another throw, this time at the plate, to score a run. Hamiter drew a walk to load the bases and with two outs, Denton was hit by a pitch to push a run across. Bama 7, A&M 2

T8 | With two outs, Claunch gapped a single to right-center and scored on a pair of wild pitches. Bama 7, A&M 3

B8 | With one out, Seidl drew a four-pitch walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on an Eblin double to rightfield. Bama 8, A&M 3

T9 | Dylan Rock hit a two-out solo home run to centerfield. Bama 8, A&M 4

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Hall
College Station man’s capital murder case will not be reheard
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

No. 7 Aggies Complete Perfect Season at Home, Celebrate Seniors with 6-1 Win Over Alabama
Aggies Sweep Series with 5-2 Sunday Win
Texas A&M Edged By Texas, Aggies Set Three NCAA-Leading Marks
Texas A&M Edged By Texas, Aggies Set Three NCAA-Leading Marks
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies Roll to 3-0 Exhibition Win at Texas State