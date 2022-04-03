Aggies Roll to 3-0 Exhibition Win at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued a spring of growth with a 3-0 victory over the Texas State Bobcats in Saturday afternoon’s exhibition match at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The Maroon & White continued their strong defensive effort this spring, now outscoring their opponents 19-1 in 390 minutes of action. In their last three matches, they have topped Lamar, Baylor and Texas State by a count of 7-1.

Laney Carroll, who has scored on all four playing dates this spring, broke the scoring seal in the ninth minute. Her icebreaker was set up with assists from Karlina Sample and Carissa Boeckmann.

In the 40th minute, Jai Smith scored in her second consecutive match with helpers from the freshman tandem of Georgia Leb and Caroline Kniffen.

Another rookie logged an assist on the final goal in the 81st minute. A shot from freshman Sydney Becerra caromed out Boeckmann who sent in a one-timer from 15 yards. With Boeckmann’s goal, 12 different Aggies have scored a goal in the 390 minutes of play.

The Maroon & White wrap up the schedule on Saturday, April 9 with a 6 pm match against the ULM Warhawks.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match…”I’m pleased with the continued evolution of our team. Even though Texas State was very organized and it was a hot afternoon road match, our team’s overall play keeps improving.”

On highlights of the match…”There were several players with really nice performances. We were very good defensively, and our possession created several good chances to score throughout the match.”

On playing spring matches on the road…”Playing and winning three road games gave our young team some extra challenges, which will definitely prepare us with our tough road schedule this fall. Now we get to wrap up our spring season at home on Parents Weekend, next Saturday when ULM comes to Ellis Field.”

