Cautious Optimism: Details about Monday night’s storm, severe weather potential

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fast-moving weather system is expected to kick off a multi-day severe weather risk across the southern and southeastern states of the Lower 48. That risk begins in Texas Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER RISK

As of Sunday afternoon’s update, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the highest -- a 3 out of 5, “enhanced” (shown in brown below) -- risk for the potential of severe weather from west of Dallas and Fort Worth through Shreveport, North/Central Louisiana, to near and south of Jackson, Mississippi.

Sunday afternoon version of the Storm Prediction Center's Severe Weather Outlook for 7am Monday - 7am Tuesday (KBTX)

The southern Brazos Valley was downgraded to a 1 out of 5 (green) risk, while the northern half remains in a 2 out of 5 (yellow) potential. Essentially, it seems the Brazos Valley will fall on the very southern fringes of this round of active weather, which should mean a fine line between a night of impactful weather and one of generally quiet conditions.

HAZARDS / IMPACTS

The highest risk of severe weather is expected across North and Northeast Texas to Western Mississippi, where a complex of rapidly developing thunderstorms could produce wind in excess of 70mph and a few spin-up tornadoes. An isolated storm could create a tornado concern or two west of I-35 during the evening hours of Monday as well. For the Brazos Valley -- while the odds are generally low -- should a storm become concerning, it would be monitored for:

Strong wind gusts in excess of 50-60mph

Brief spin-up tornado concerns

Low chance of hail, generally pocket change size or smaller (1″ or less in diameter)

Strong, damaging wind will be the main concern should any impactful storms reach the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

TIMING OF POSSIBLE STORMY WEATHER

THE AFTERNOON brings a low 20% to 30% chance for a few passing showers or an isolated thunderstorm. The atmosphere over the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon and evening will be capable of supporting a significant storm where all hazards could be possible. However, as best can be told with data from Saturday and Sunday, the lid on the atmosphere should be able to hold, limiting storm development ahead of sunset. Unexpected afternoon clearing or highs exceeding 80° could allow that lid to break and thunderstorms to develop. Overall storm and severe weather concerns during this time are low, but not zero.

EARLY LOOK: Not perfect, but one representation of what radar could look like MONDAY EVENING - PRE-SUNRISE TUESDAY



Largest risk of severe weather looks to just skip past the Brazos Valley. Isolated storms 10pm - 4am not ruled out #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/qlbrxBZMcx — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 3, 2022

The main time to monitor the weather comes by LATE EVENING AND INTO THE FIRST HOURS OF TUESDAY. After storm development occurs in North Texas, a potent complex of thunderstorms is expected to drift along and just south of I-20 into Northern Lousiana shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday. This main cluster of severe weather should just miss the Brazos Valley to the northeast. However, a line of thunderstorms will act as a tail dragging behind this cluster of impactful weather. While it is expected to be weakening, those storms may skirt through the northeastern reaches of the Brazos Valley between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday. As it seems from the viewpoint of early Sunday evening, the areas to monitor will fall across Leon, Madison, Houston, and Trinity Counties during this time.

ALTERNATIVE OUTCOME

What could change? This broken line of storms expected to tail behind the main complex of severe weather could stretch further west reaching Highway 6 or the Brazos River. That could allow for stormy weather after 10 p.m. into the pre-sunrise hours of Tuesday morning across a larger portion of the Brazos Valley. This potential will have to be monitored Monday evening for any development further south in Texas, that would start west of I-35 before crossing into the area locally.

WHAT CAN YOU DO AHEAD OF THIS EXPECTED WEATHER?

Keep up with the forecast and updates over the next 24 to 36 hours. It is worth mentioning again that while the severe weather risk for the Brazos Valley Monday night is generally low it is not zero. If a storm were to impact the Brazos Valley, it would be during the overnight hours. Monday and Monday night will be a good time to have the KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby, particularly while you sleep, to alert you of any warnings issued for your area.

