Fire reported at Chicken Oil Company in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire is reported Sunday afternoon at the Chicken Oil Company restaurant on S College Avenue in Bryan.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. The restaurant was not open when the fire was reported.

S College Avenue is being closed near Old College Road and Royal Street.

No injuries have been reported.

According to its website, the hamburger restaurant first opened in Bryan in 1977.

