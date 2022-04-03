Advertisement

Fire reported at Chicken Oil Company in Bryan

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the Chicken Oil Co. restaurant Sunday afternoon.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the Chicken Oil Co. restaurant Sunday afternoon.
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire is reported Sunday afternoon at the Chicken Oil Company restaurant on S College Avenue in Bryan.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. The restaurant was not open when the fire was reported.

S College Avenue is being closed near Old College Road and Royal Street.

No injuries have been reported.

According to its website, the hamburger restaurant first opened in Bryan in 1977.

