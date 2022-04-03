Law enforcement pleased with 2022 Chilifest operations

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office tells KBTX overall it was pleased with operations at this year’s Chilifest event.

“We appreciate those in attendance who exercised good judgment,” said Chief Deputy John Pollock. “Traffic was congested during peak times but was cleared out in a timely manner. No significant events were reported.”

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office executed its Chilifest 2022 Operations Plan with support from local, state, and federal partners. Enforcement, communications, and jail operations were activated Friday at 8 a.m. and ran through Sunday at 1 p.m. Additional staffing was brought in to support each of these divisions during peak times.

“As a part of the operation, a temporary holding area was established, at our command center, to process any arrests made during the event. A total of twelve individuals were processed through this temporary holding area and eventually booked into the Burleson County Jail,” said Pollock.

The number of arrests this year was fewer than in 2019, according to officials.

The following is a list of the arrests made and charges for each:

4 – Public Intoxication

3 – Driving While Intoxicated

1 – Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 1 gram

1 – Driving Under the Influence

1 – Minor in Possession

1 – Possession of a Fake ID 1 – Local Warrants

