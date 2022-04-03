Monitoring the potential for storms Monday night

Moisture is swishing back into the Brazos Valley on a breezy south wind. That will help low clouds fill the sky after midnight & could even allow areas of fog to develop ahead of the Monday morning drive -- mainly for those traveling east of the Navasota River. Monday will be a day to monitor; while the overall severe weather threat seems low for the Brazos Valley, it is not zero. Starting with the afternoon, a few showers to a stray storm could pop up as we warm near or into the low 80s. If clouds break and the skies clear out, that could allow an isolated strong/severe storm or two to form. The atmosphere overhead will be capable of supporting and turning those into significant storms, with all hazards possible, but the overall potential of that happening seems low (as of Sunday evening). Something to monitor, but something the area may just miss out on.

A complex of severe storms is expected to rapidly develop in North Texas, near / in the DFW area, by early evening. This will likely bring the potential of damaging wind and a few tornadoes to that part of the state. As that cluster of storms quickly moves east-southeast, the bulk of this activity and the larger risk of severe weather should just pass the Brazos Valley to the northeast as it moves into Northern Louisiana. However, a tail of storms is expected to develop west of this main cluster that will likely drag across, at least, the northeastern corner of the Brazos Valley between 11 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. This could bring with it strong winds and perhaps a spin-up tornado concern to places like Leon, Madison, Houston, and Trinity Counties. Again, overall risk here is low, but not zero. 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain may fall where / if these storms pass by, but much of the area will likely just miss out on these higher rainfall totals since the general storm risk is expected to just skip by. A razor-thin margin between a generally quiet day and night of weather versus an impactful one -- which is why we will need to monitor this active round of weather in Texas closely over the next 24 to 36 hours. =

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds. Areas of fog possible. Low: 62. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms, particularly by the afternoon and evening. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Few strong/severe storms possible. Low: 67. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy morning with a few lingering showers. Sunshine by afternoon. High: 89. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.