Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas.

In a statement, police say that at about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held.

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Hall
College Station man’s capital murder case will not be reheard
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
A low pressure system will provide our next source for thunderstorms early next week, bringing...
Watching Monday into Monday night for isolated severe weather

Latest News

Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
‘Take this deathtrap down’ Group protests amusement park ride after Florida teen’s death
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
Group protests Florida ride after teen's death
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre