Organizers of Starlight Affair hoping to raise over $200,000 to help Brazos Valley families

The Starlight Affair took place Saturday night at Traditions Club.
The Starlight Affair took place Saturday night at Traditions Club.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas held their annual Starlight Affair Saturday night at Traditions Club.

There were games and vendor booths accepting donations, food and live music and a silent auction to end the night. The nonprofit helps families when a child is being cared for at a hospital free of cost. This includes where they will stay during that period, how they will eat and a bereavement program for parents who lose a child.

Carolyn Schwarz, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, said every dollar donated at the event will stay in Brazos Valley to help families in need.

“The guests that are coming tonight, the people at home who might decide to give online, all those dollars are going to go make sure that a family doesn’t have to worry about where they’re going to stay or what they’re going to eat while their children in the hospital,” Schwarz said.

If you were not able to make the event, a silent auction is taking place online until Sunday at noon. Anyone can donate year-round at https://rmhc-ctx.org/donate/.

