Texas A&M Edged By Texas, Aggies Set Three NCAA-Leading Marks

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams fell to Texas, while Devon Achane, Deborah Acquah and Charokee Young set NCAA-Leading marks, Saturday night at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

The Texas A&M women’s team fell to Texas, 102-100, while the Aggies men’s team was edged by the Longhorns, 105.5-96.5. Sophomores Achane and Young highlighted the track events after registering NCAA-leading times in their respective events. Achane won the 200m at 20.20 (w/1.3) and Young won the 400m at 50.00, both rank No. 1 in the NCAA in 2022. Young’s time also registers as a world-leading mark is No. 2 in Aggie history and makes her the fifth-fastest collegian all-time. Achane’s time ranks him No. 4 on the Aggie all-time list.

Acquah won the women’s long jump at 22-7.25/6.89m (w/0.7), making her the NCAA-leader. The mark ranks her No. 2 in Texas A&M history and makes her the seventh best collegian all-time. Lamara Distin finished second in the women’s high jump after a clearance of 6-4/1.93m. The clearance marked the second consecutive meet to clear 6′4″ or higher and is the fifth consecutive meet to clear 6′3″ or higher dating back to Feb. 11.

In total, Texas A&M won 16 events and set 16 Aggie all-time top 12 performer marks.

Texas A&M returns to action hosting the 44 Farms Team Invitational beginning April 8-9 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

