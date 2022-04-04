Brazos County Commissioners take steps toward balancing budget and reallocating funds for potential projects.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders held a special workshop Monday afternoon where they focused on making amendments for the FY22 budget.

Commissioners viewed a presentation from the county budget officer and discussed changes that could be made to the budget in light of recent needs and opportunities available to the county. The focus of the meeting was on funds located in the capital improvement fund and 2020 certificates of obligations.

Budget officers identified nearly $10 million that could potentially be reallocated to other projects if needed. County leaders only expect to use just over $5.6 million on select projects deemed essential.

At the top of the list is the Greens Prairie Widening project. County leaders revisited this project after Brazos County residents voiced concerns about area roads in February. Residents that live off Greens Prairie Road between the county-maintained roadway and the College Station city limits would like roadways to be up to the same standard on both the city and county ends.

The City of College Station recently completed widening one-half of the roadway that sits in the city limits and has moved to the other end of Greens Prairie to start widening that portion. It’s the section between the two city roadways that has neighbors concerned. Residents say once the city of College Station completes construction they’ll be left with two four-lane roads with a two-lane road sandwiched in between. They say that besides the roadways not matching it will become a big safety issue.

County Leaders revisited the issues and agree with residents that this project should move closer to the top of the list. In February, commissioners stated that the budget as is was not able to handle the project.

“It would add significantly to the county budget,” said Peters. “We’ve had those discussions, we’re still looking at how we can try to come up and get that project done.”

Brazos County Judge Peters and county commissioners are making good on their word and have found a way to make this project a reality.

County leaders want to take $4.2 million from other areas of the budget for this project. The county would like to work with the City of College Station and their contractors to keep the momentum going on the roadway allowing them to start in the county portion immediately after the city portion is completed.

Commissioners also want to address an urgent infrastructure need at the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center dealing with their water pipes. That project is estimated to cost the county $1 million.

County leaders also want to move forward with purchasing needed vehicles for the sheriffs’ department and constables office. As supply chain shortages continue to affect the automobile industry leaders say if we want to receive the vehicles by 2023, purchases need to be made within the next month to hopefully meet the deadline.

Commissioners are also considering putting aside between $400,000-$600,000 to begin the design phase for a new road and bridges building and to address the needs of the current facility until a new facility is completed.

County leaders also expect to make budget amendments related to the potential projects at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and to address roofing issues at various county-owned and operated buildings.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.