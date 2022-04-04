Caldwell teen grows thriving landscaping design business

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old Burleson County girl was the youngest in Texas to get her Master Gardener Certification at the age of 10. Two years later, Kylan Canon started her own landscaping design company called Flourish Design & Dig.

It all started with a favor. Canon is now 15 years old and thriving with business from all parts of Texas.

“I love being able to have my own business and it’s a lot of fun,” said Canon. “I can design landscapes for anyone across the state of Texas. The distance is no object.”

Canon said homes are a top priority, but her passion of landscape design has led to even more opportunities for her business.

“I do commercial residents, just regular homes, I’ve done several wedding venues. So whatever you want, I can accomplish that,” Canon said.

With over a dozen clients, Canon said she believes she is making a difference with her landscape design.

“It really makes a difference in their home...being able to have that beautiful landscape. It just makes their home that more inviting and it’s really an honor to be able to do this,” said Canon.

Kylan’s mom, Maleigh Canon, said it takes a special person with a creative and unique mind to be successful in making landscape designs come to life.

“To take nothing and to see what it could look like...with these plants. Then she takes it to her CAD program which once again takes skill to be able to learn how to do that. But she takes it into the CAD program and develops something beautiful for her client,” Canon’s mother said.

She said the community in Caldwell has been a great place for Kylan to start her company.

“To see our community encourage her and reach out to her...as a business woman... is just really amazing.”

As spring begins, Kylan and her family are eager for what’s ahead.

“Going into the spring season, it makes me really excited because I know, hopefully, I’ll have more clientele to be able to work with and design new landscapes for,” said Kylan Canon.

