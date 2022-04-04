Advertisement

Chillennium: The largest student run game jam in the world

Chillennium game jam 2022
Chillennium game jam 2022(Morgan Riddell)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chillennium is the largest student-run game jam in the world, and this year’s event took place over the weekend. Hosted annually by the Department of Visualization, Chillennium is founded and organized by students of Texas A&M University.

The purpose of Chillennium is to meet fellow game enthusiasts, develop new skills, and compete against another. Chillennuim participants can compete alone or as a team and will have 48 hours to plan, design, and develop a video game. During the jam, mentors from the game industry will be helping participants develop their ideas into games. The games are then played and judged by a panel of experts from the game industry and the winners will be awarded prizes.

Robert Garza, Chillennium participant, said his first time at the event has been an experience he will never forget.

“I am learning more right now than I have in any type of gaming class... ever,” said Garza. “ Everything I am learning at Chillennium will be useful to me now and in the future.”

Garza came all the way to Chillennium from Mission, Texas. He said he is grateful for the Texas A&M University students who put this together every year. As well as the gaming experts helping the participants with anything they may need.

“Learning how to work in fast pace environments and especially getting help from mentors... that can give us that industry pointers and tips and all kind of stuff,” Garza said. “It’s a really good growing experience in such a short amount of time. Which is really cool.”

