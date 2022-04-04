Advertisement

College Station man accused of shooting child multiple times with BB gun

Xzavier Clayton, 19, is accused of using a BB gun to shoot a 13-year-old nearly two dozen times in the back on February 8.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center Sunday and charged with injuring a child, according to online jail records.

Xzavier Clayton, 19, is accused of using a BB gun to shoot a 13-year-old nearly two dozen times in the back on February 8.

According to an arrest report, the victim had 23 individual welts on the back and a scratch on his arm from when he was attempting to climb a fence while running away. The victim told police Clayton first attempted to run him over with a car near Nevada Street and Detroit Street. Clayton then proceeded to shoot the child with the BB gun, the report said.

The motive was not made clear in the arrest report.

Clayton remained in jail Sunday on bonds totaling $25,300.

