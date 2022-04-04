Colorectal cancer can be prevented with regular screenings, doctors say

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On average, colorectal cancer claims about 52,000 lives each year, but doctors say that doesn’t have to be the case.

Those 45 and older should start getting regular screenings, which doctors say unlike most cancers, can prevent colorectal cancer.

“The good news is it doesn’t just start out as a full blown cancer, so the idea is that if you can get a good look at the colon at an earlier stage and identify any polyps that might be there, then you can remove those polyps and hopefully prevent colon cancer,” said Dr. Dave Case a gastroenterology specialist.

Before the age of 45, doctors say symptoms like persistent stomach pain, unexplained weight loss and changes in bathroom habits can be a sign to talk to your doctor.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.