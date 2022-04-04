Advertisement

Hundreds attend community Easter Egg Hunt at Tanglewood Park

"To see the park-like completely covered and lines everywhere I can't be anything but thankful and blessed."
Brazos Valley Blessings Easter Egg Hunt
Brazos Valley Blessings Easter Egg Hunt
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of children and their families kicked off the Easter holiday with the area’s first community event at Tanglewood Park in Bryan.

The nonprofit Brazos Valley Blessings hosted the free event.

Over 1,000 eggs were filled with candy for kids to find. In addition to the hunt, the event also included a DJ, face painting, free food, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Vendors were on hand to inform the community about the services they provide. COVID-19 shots were given by the Brazos County Health Department and groups were on hand to help register people to vote.

Event organizers say seeing hundreds of people come out and have a good time was what the day was all about.

”I did not expect this turnout,” said Amber Robertson, President, and founder of Brazos Valley Blessings. “I expected maybe like a hundred people but to see the park-like completely covered and lines everywhere I can’t be anything but thankful and blessed.”

Brazos Valley Blessings will distribute scholarships to selected seniors later this month and the group will host a fathers day event in June.

To find out more about upcoming events with Brazos Valley Blessings click here.

