Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chicken Oil Company remains closed after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

According to the Bryan Fire Department, the fire started in an outdoor ash tray, and they believe wind played a factor in the building catching fire.

Fire damage is isolated to the back of the building but there is smoke damage throughout the restaurant. Fire crews responded to the restaurant within five minutes of receiving the call, which they said prevented the fire from spreading even more.

Crews on scene Sunday said they understand the love for the restaurant.

“The community is always behind this place, they love this place. As soon as I heard the call come out, said it was at Chicken Oil Company, you know you just think ‘oh no’ that’s just one of those buildings that could be devastating if it burns down and the guys did a great job stopping the fire before it was a total loss,” Bryan Fire Department Deputy Chief, Jordan Gallagher, said.

No one was at the restaurant at the time of the fire. According to the department, an employee was there at 3:45 p.m. and reported a burning smell but could not locate a fire and believed it was coming from another restaurant. The fire was reported by a passerby around 5:15 p.m. with smoke and fire present. Gallagher said about 15-20% of the building was damaged by the fire. It is unclear what repairs will need to be made and when the restaurant is expected to reopen.

