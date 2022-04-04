Leon High School graduate continues to chase NFL dreams

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and among all the hopeful prospects there might be a hidden gem.

In March, Texas A&M hosted their annual Pro Day. It was there that Leon High School and Texas A&M graduate, Caleb Eagans’ journey came full circle.

Eagans has never struggled to shine, whether it was on the track or on the field. As a cougar, he was named male track athlete of the year and an all-state performer in football. While at A&M, he was a dual sport athlete, walking on at Kyle Field.

“I decided to go the track route and when I was at A&M I was fortunate enough to play football as well,” said Eagans.

His future was looking bright until his greatest light went dim. In September of 2015, Eagans’ mom, Danna, passed away from cancer.

“She never missed not one game. Whether it was football, track, she never missed anything,” said Eagans. “It was really tough on me. I was in a spot that I really didn’t think I would be able to come out of.”

In February of 2015, Danna was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, given only two years to live. Her husband, Rayford Eagans, said the chemotherapy was just too much and they lost her only seven months after finding the cancer.

Before they knew it, a family of five, including two English bulldogs, turned into a family of two.

“I went from having the English bulldogs, Caleb and my wife here to just me. That was tough,” said Rayford.

In his sophomore year a this point, Caleb decided to press on, for not only himself but for his mom.

“Not having her around it also made me realize exactly who I was doing it for,” said Eagans.

After graduating from Texas A&M with a bachelors in Health and Kinesiology with a double minor, he continued to pursue his academics.

“He was just highly motivated to make the most out of his opportunities,” said former Texas A&M Track and Field strength and conditioning coach, Vernon Banks.

Following his time at Texas A&M, he moved on to East Central University in Oklahoma and played a few games during the 2018 season.

Scouts from the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants checked him out the following spring camp, rejuvenating Eagans’ belief that he could play in the NFL, but a torn groin at the end of fall camp ended his 2019 season before it began.

After obtaining a Master’s Degree in Sport Administration at East Central, Eagans transferred to Division III powerhouse Mary Hardin-Baylor, which is about an hour and a half west of his hometown of Jewett, Texas. It was there he received his second Master’s Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction.

Four years after graduating in Aggieland, Caleb returned for the Aggie’s Pro Day on March 22, becoming the first NFL prospect with three degrees.

“Following a dream or doing something like this is hard because you do have doubts,” explained Eagans.

Despite the doubts, he is giving his dream one last shot.

“It went really well, I was so pleased to come back to A&M,” Eagans said of Pro Day. “It felt like home … and so to be able to finish off there I feel like it was a testimony, a God thing.”

